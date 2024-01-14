Shame on West Rand as Gift of Givers fixes water mess

This week the community of the town of Venterpos on the West Rand district municipality was up in arms and angry as the community celebrated Christmas and New Year’s Day without a glass of water to quench their thirst.

The community is currently using water that was provided by Gift of the Givers. Once again for the millionth time, Gift of the Givers steps in to fix the government’s mess. Shame on the West Rand district municipality for not providing water to Venterpos for almost 30 days.

While this community continues to live without a drop of water from their taps, the penny has not dropped for the government officials in West Rand municipality. They need to provide reliable and clean water for the residents. Shame on you.

