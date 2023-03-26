Showmax’s Adulting set to sizzle

First comes bromance, then comes money, then comes Joburg with the gold and lifestyle.

Your lady in gossip honoured a special invite from Showmax to watch and mingle with the cast of Adulting, which has been billed as the “bromance of the decade”.

Television host and author Mike Hill sparked a conversation about the way men are represented on television on the back of a successful run of Issa Rae’s show, Insecure.

Showmax kicked the show off in true Joburg style with an exclusive party at Joburg’s Monarch club on Sunday.

As soon as the gents stepped on the black carpet, the mood shifted from zero to 100.

Not sure whether it was the heat from the sun or amagents. There was this gent who rocked Brentwood with heels and a vest or as they call, a wife beater.

Imagine!

Shwa spotted so much eye candy and it was so obvious that moi is as single as one can be, and it’s embarrassing for a hot girl like me.

Thembinkosi Mthembu, who is the Woolworths of Mzansi men, took my breath away with his smile and demeanour

Nhlanhla Kunene, we saw a bit of him on Lavish and he is really one actor one should look out for in the series. The guy gave Shwa Zulu brother vibes with his gangster character.

It’s true that everyone who goes into Big Brother wants to be influencers afterwards or they disappear into thin air. But let us celebrate the small wins that Luthando “B.U.” Mthembu is currently bagging in the entertainment space.

Thabiso Rammusi rocked the carpet with his boo, who looked as if she was attending some awards or something. Baby girl missed the memo that it was just chilled vibes, no need for gala dinner outfits.

Host of the day was none other than Scoop Makhathini, who rocked some cowboy-inspired outfit – not sure what was going on there with that look.

Makhathini managed to keep the crowd entertained though with his lame dry jokes. Hope you’ve solved your issues with Cassper, buddy.

Samkelo Ndlovu, what in the adulting was that outfit you were wearing? You were practically naked, nana.

Winnie Ntshaba, who plays the role of a sugar mamma, shocked moi. We’re so used to her burning people’s shirts and apologising to Khaphela all the time. It was good to see her playing a role nobody expected from her.

The series shows people jumping from amapiano clubs to G-Wagon showrooms and from bedrooms to boardrooms.

There was no time to waste in the first episode as the 18 SN-rated series started off with a steamy sex scene. But guys, you’re not the first. Remember how The Wife had tongues wagging with that infamous Khanyi Mbau and Mondli Makhoba scene?

So, clearly sex sells, and everyone is just riding the wave.

Some of the celebrities who were in attendance were House of Zwide’s Sikelelwa Vuyeleni, Brenda Mukwevho, Dippy Padi, Luyanda Shezi, Lungile Duma, Londeka Sishi, Primo Baloyi and Swelihle Luthuli.

