Shwashwi: AKA may be gone but his voice will never leave us

A moment of silence for the president of the Megacy, AKA…… thank you!

Surreal, isn’t it?

Moi even went as far as visiting his home last week, with hopes that I’ll be told that it’s all a bad dream and we must all wake up, but it’s not.

While at his home in Bryanston, Shwa spotted a few celebrities who came to comfort the Forbes family and among them was rapper and pastor Selwyn, legendary hip-hop artist Amu, Ntombi Mzolo from oFuze reality television show with her husband, and the Grammy award-winning group Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

You know what they say about real friends being revealed in days of sadness? We saw that!

Speaking about real friends, Shwa wants to give Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena her flowers while she can still smell them. We saw you at the Forbes household helping where you can, thank you for holding Glammy’s hand (Lynn Forbes) girl!

Shwa is in awe of how Uncle Tony Forbes handled the briefing. He is a real father for calling for calm during this time because blame games and conspiracy theories will not help.

Moi couldn’t help but wonder what is to become of the Megacy without the Supa Mega? He truly changed the game, but I guess this is the reality they will have to live going forward.

While on reality, Shwa sobbed a bit after seeing his partner, Nadia Nakai, at the Forbes family briefing on Tuesday. Moi could see the hurt beyond those shades, that’s how deep it is. She is a total mess! That tattoo will always remind you of him, I’m sure.

To the social media trolls who have already started with the pregnancy rumours, stop it. Leave Nadia’s womb alone and give her all the grace to grieve the way she sees fit. One step at a time.

To his fans, AKA may be gone, but he will never depart from your ears and as he would say “Long live Supa Mega, live long.”

His memorial lived up to the Megacy AKA had created. But hold on, the biggest surprise that came out of this occassion for Shwa was that the whole of Mzansi had been pronouncing the name of Kiernan Forbes incorrectly. It was never Kee..nan, but a rounded Kier. Wow!

Dressed in all black Moi celebrated a life well lived. Pity I couldn’t score one of the special T-shirts. Ma Lynn, do send one this way, asseblief.

AKA has so many loyal fans who gave zero care about the Johannesburg drizzle because they came out in their numbers and filled the Sandton convention centre.

Still on loyal, it’s not only the SA hip-hop game that lost a genius but Manchester United lost a solid fan. If you followed him, you know this.

One thing moi got to fully understand while at the memorial is that you can’t fully say you know these celebrities we worship.

Behind closed doors they are ordinary people with every day struggles.

Who knew that the Supa Mega was a man of God? Apparently he showed up to his prayer meeting with girlfriend Nadia. Now that is a side you certainly didn’t know.

Thanks to pastor Kabelo Mabalane who gave us AKA’s last prayer for his upcoming album “Mass Country” to be a success.

A lot of speakers also highlighted that Supa Mega trusted his gut, honest and competitive but he was somehow one of the greatest hip-hop stars in the country.

Moi can only wonder how he managed to support his friends, secure big deals, be with family, make great music and still love because we all know that the man loved hard. His history in love says it all!

What was refreshing to see for Shwa was the mother of his daughter DJZinhle and girlfriend Nadia Nakai dancing and singing along gospel songs during the service. With that spirit, you ladies will be able to endure this period.

Shwa almost broke down as the distraught and emotional Yanga Chief spoke about his friend. The rapper said he felt seen by the Supa Mega, who supported him until his last day on earth.

On a lighter note, thank you to the Forbes family for sharing him with the world and we thank the Mega for the beautiful music!

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author