Shwashwi: Celebs paint town red

The stellar South African Style Awards have celebrated their silver jubilee in a Glam – Dare To Be Red-themed event and this set the perfect mood for Valentine’s week.

Hyde Park was lit up by the crowd showing off their red gowns – and glam suits.

You might have it in mind that it is hard to be jolly around the famous traditional doctor Gogo Maweni. Especially after she revealed in public that she has no heart to forgive her deadbeat baby daddies, and using muthi on them, but trust me she is a whole lot of fun to be around. Plus, she came up with the à la more princess dress like a Disney star in a red dress. It looked heavy on her but at least she managed to carry it from point A to B.

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi looked stunning and stole the shine as she went to grab her award all smiles. It looked like she wanted to jump up and down for joy, but protocol of the night didn’t allow such ratchetness. She said her look was inspired by her 13-year-old niece, sweet!

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie are the power couple they think they are. They always go all out when attending an event – many can only imagine a love like this. Apart from the elegant dress code, it is their love that looked so beautiful on them.

Boity bagged the Most Stylish Media Personality Award – not sure how this happened. Disappointed that you failed to show off your lovely curves.

LootLove is definitely a sweet and humble human being, ready to take pictures with fans with a smile. Keep it up, sis. But she tried bringing back what was once called a balloon dress, with so many feathers, drippings and some glitz. The dress was too much, not even worth someone’s 16th birthday – a no, no.

Jazz legend Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse bagged the Style Icon award. It is still so amazing to see how much the youth love the musician and how he loves back.

And was that Mihlali Ndamase rocking a, moon boot? Care to tell us how you hurt yourself? Kudos to you for making the boot look cool.

Here’s to hoping the SA Style Awards will return even bigger and better next year.

