Shwashwi: Khumalo singing a new tune

Masechaba Khumalo, what are you doing now that your boss got booted out? All you did was write condolences statements. Shwa heard you decided to go and resuscitate your music career.

What a weird time to be jobless, shame. I mean it’s almost nesting time. Anyway, Shwa never congratulated you on your coming bundle of joy (Halala!).

Masechaba’s music career got Shwa thinking, what’s up with spokespeople becoming musicians? Moi saw former minister of transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie singing. Honey, we know that amapiano has created millionaires but… I guess “desperate times call for desperate measures”.

