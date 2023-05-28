Shwashwi pays tribute to Tina Turner – she was ‘Simply the Best’

Before the emancipation of Mimi by Mariah Carey there was the great Tina Turner, who emancipated so many women. The rock star, who died at the age of 83 this week, is a great loss to many across the globe.

Shwa thinks of the courage it took when she broke her silence about an abusive relationship with her ex-husband, Ike Turner, for two decades!

The rock star was a “A Fool In Love” for Mr Ike. But walking away without a cent, she went on to become larger –than– life, greater than that fool Ike could ever imagine she would be.

And as for Ben 10 love – Tina was a trendsetter mahn! That second marriage with Erwin Bach gave her a different glow that she even relocated to Switzerland. She married her Ben10 at age 73 – showing again that blacks don’t crack, we don’t lose our mojo after 50 and we can be loved at any age.

Moi also learnt from her that holding on to the past is not good. Thanks Tina!

Rest in peace to the lady !

As for Ike… shame, the man’s skeletons caught up with him and he died in 2007 from an overdose, yena! Men are trash seriously.

The singer was surely the embodiment of strength and power for the strides she made in her career. She affirmed and amplified black women’s formative stake in rock ’n roll, defining that era of music to the extent that Mick Jagger admitted to taking inspiration from her high-kicking, energetic live performances for his stage persona. Now, that’s power. Amandla!

Girl, Shwa loves a woman who is comfortable in her skin, free-spirited and ready to take on the world. And no, we know Beyonce cannot, and never will, replace you. That beehive lacks so much originality.

Can either of you Tina Turner for us? Shem!

