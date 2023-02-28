Shwashwi: Pity Euphonik, get some education on exchange rate

One of your favourite DJ’s, Euphonik, must hurry back home because what is this complaining or rather flexing about a R700 breakfast bill.

Shwa honestly believes you should get on the next flight and return home. Who in their right mind has a simple breakfast at a fancy restaurant for that amount of money?

If you complaining or are struggling to make it out there, come back, no one is going to judge you. Even Cassper Nyovest acknowledged that times are tough for everyone, no one has the money, it is bad out there.

Yes, Qunito in Miami is rated quite high by looking at the reviews, but the trick, my brother, is to never ever convert back to your local currency. What was the reason? Honestly you can’t compare this hell hole of a country to others.

Gossip girl is just curious as to why you would order hotel food, moi is certain there are a couple of places that serve American breakfast for less than $10 (R183).

There is an 18% service charge and so many taxes on that slip from SVC, City, and sales tax, nka loma (will chow) overseas breakfast honestly.

Breakfast in Miami. The whole leave SA and move overseas talk is nice until you're having a R700.00 breakfast for 1 😂 pic.twitter.com/0PgJPnp7qU — Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) February 27, 2023

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author