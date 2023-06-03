Shwashwi: The real reason Mbalula visited Hammanskraal

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula, who visited cholera-hit Hammanskraal in northern Tshwane on Thursday, has put the blame for the outbreak at the door of the governing party in Tshwane.

He said the instability of leadership in the country’s administrative capital is what is affecting governance in the metro.

“The DA has been changing mayors like socks – week in and week out … This is what is affecting governance here,” said Mr Fix It. “How many mayors have they had here?”

The poor residents of Hammanskraal, were expected to find comfort in these words by the SG that thinks changing socks once a week is too much with a matter of life and death such as clean drinking water!

Shwashwi believes Mbaks was just in Hammanskraal to test the waters ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit, who committed to going to the area after journalists asked him when he would do so. The fact is; No 1 cannot risk being chased away like the newly minted Tshwane Metro mayor Cilliers Brink a week ago.

This is what testing the waters really mean in Mzansi!

