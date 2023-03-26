Shwashwi: Thuli needs help with her look

Thuli Madonsela needs someone to handle her social media account. We can’t be thinking you died every time you upload a new profile picture.

We know you are almost old, but you truly giving off granny vibes with those RIP-looking profiles. And your hairdo doesn’t help matters. Like how many more months will you sport the same do. It’s not giving. Take a leaf out of Angie Motshekga’s book – she finally rid herself of that ghastly wig.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author