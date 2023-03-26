Subscriptions
Shwashwi: Thuli needs help with her look

By Sunday World
Thuli Madonsela

Thuli Madonsela needs someone to handle her social media account. We can’t be thinking you died every time you upload a new profile picture.

We know you are almost old, but you truly giving off granny vibes with those RIP-looking profiles. And your hairdo doesn’t help matters. Like how many more months will you sport the same do. It’s not giving. Take a leaf out of Angie Motshekga’s book – she finally rid herself of that ghastly wig.

