Sindi Ntombela, Shwa should come to your church for prayers

You probably missed it, but Shwa is here to keep you in the know and this time it’s about love. Gospel sensation Sindi Ntombela got married and became Mrs Zuma.

While Moi was still trying to investigate if it’s the correct Zuma that she married, a little birdie told Shwa that the man is a pastor at some church in KZN. Your timing is so bad, or when you said “I do” you hadn’t seen these pastors’ doccie series and the evil they do?

H for hectic nana. Shwa can only hope that you won’t be carrying such a big surname with no benefits.

Perhaps Shwa should come to your church for prayers. It’s a bit lonely and Moi needs to meet the love of her life too.

Dumi Mkokstad and his wife attended the wedding. How cute are those two.

