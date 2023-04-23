Smoke and Mirrors’ lead actress  Ayanda Bandla is a true inspiration

Gossip girl scored herself an invite to the launch of e.tv’s new weekday drama series Smoke and Mirrors and Nikiwe at the Joburg Theatre on Sunday.

And this was on a Sunday, while Shwa should have been eating several colours. Luckily, the event was packed with the entire channel’s family, and if you’re

familiar with their shows then you know who Shwa is talking about.

The leading lady of Smoke and Mirrors, Ayanda Bandla, really inspires Shwa with her journey in the industry. She’s one to look out for. Not only was she on the channel’s breakfast show – an international relations graduate – she is also producing and directing.

Shwa really can’t wait to see what you have to offer as you take on this new role of yours.

Zolisa Xaluva is, and will always forever be, a legendary villain actor, but Shwa must put it out there, the man is eye candy and Shwa is sure that is what attracts ladies to him. Every girl wants a bad guy… Right?

Meshack Mavuso-Magabane seems to be coming back to revive his bad boy character that he used to play back in the day. Shwa never expected the guy to be so shady. How can you take jabs at Imbewu coming to an end?

Shwa also spotted Kabomo Vilakazi, who seems to be back on the small screen like he never left us. By the way, how’s your singing career going?

The ever so charming Muzi Mthabela and Zandi Nhlapo looked so ravishing at the launch you’d swear the two are just an on-screen couple.

Israel Matseke-Zulu was in high spirits at the launch, and Shwa is super proud of you for carrying on with life regardless of the storms that have come your way.

Looking forward to your craft on screen again.

Good to see that Lungelo Mpangase has bagged yet another lead role after she made her big break with eHostela. The sky’s the limit, and Shwa loves it for you, baby girl.

Although The Queen came to an end, and many were not so sure about Craig Nobela’s acting skills, he’s proven to many that he’s going to make a name for himself in acting.

Clementine Mosimane and Lorcia Cooper are some of the best actresses in history and playing the role of ex-prisoners is sure going to be interesting to see.

Mind you, Lorcia likes these gangster roles, hey – not her first time playing the role of a convict.

Shwa also spotted Lusanda Mbane, Siya Raymond, Charmaine Mtinta, Brenda Mukwevho, Khaya Dladla, Kenneth Nkosi, Thobani Nzuza, Kagiso Modupe, Thomas Gumede, Mbali Nkosi and Neo Iman Mothae.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author