Soapie awards: when stars come out to play

The buzz was noticeable as it was an unforgettable “evening among the stars” at the sixth instalment of the Royalty Soapie Awards in Sandton last Saturday.

All the soapie stars came out to play, mingle and share fake smiles… ah we just love Mzansi, the place where pretentiousness rules.

I mean, it’s an open secret that most of these celebs would scratch each other’s eyes out if they could.

And when we speak about celebs, we include publicists who clearly think they are the bee’s knees.

On arrival at the red carpet, Shwa spotted publicist Simphiwe Majola. He rocked a black coat and his famous signature hairstyle. Comedian Mpho Popps hit the nail right on the head when he said your curls were inspired by Papa Penny and that you were trying your dardnest to make it trendy.

The founder of the awards, the never-ageing Winnie Ntshaba, looked ravishing in a black number and also did a wardrobe change into a pink outfit for the actual awards. Now talk about drama, darling. But it was your night to shine.

Zanele Mbokazi and Shauwn Mkhize flew from Durban to support their fellow stars and friends of the industry. Shauwn, when will you tell that son of yours that soccer and music ain’t his thing? Maybe you should get one of your actor friends to speak to their people to employ Andile as a prop on one of their sets.

Sophie Ndaba rocked in a black dress with a slit. Baby girl, your time is over now for those types of dresses, you’re certainly not Queen Moroka anymore.

Shwa wonders how it felt for some of the old cast members of Generations who were axed by Mfundi Vundla to see him there, and for him to actually walk away with an award.

7 de laan’s Mimi Mahlasela looked as if she was ready for an easter egg hunt in that yellow number she was wearing with sneakers. Imagine sneakers on such a glamourous night. Her colleague, Deirdre Wolhuter, who scooped the best female villain award, said she enjoyed making people’s lives miserable. We hope this ain’t the case in real life, mama. But kudos to you, you definitely are the baddest villain Shwa has ever seen on a local soapie. But do please stop killing people. Otherwise, we’ll get your nemesis Lesedi Moloi to blind you again. KB too plays a wicked villain. Can see why you guys won the Most Popular Soap Award.

Not little Karabo Magongwa, who plays Keletso on House of Zwide winning an award. Side eye to that because it kinda smelt like nepotism.

And Karabo, next time please do not let mommy speak during your acceptance speech because, wow, she fumbled when she said House of Zwide is bad.

Lethabo Lejoy looked as if she was the Grinch in that green outfit. And with such a fly physique, baby gal, you could have done so much better.

Social butterfly and the new Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa was also among the stars to honour and recognise South Africa’s brightest. Please don’t be like your predecessors and just be there for the parties. Help make a difference in the lives of these actors, who keep us entertained every day. They do deserve better.

Shwa has and is still concerned as to who styles and does Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri’s hair, cos wow.

Her make-up and hair were not doing the things. How can an entire beauty queen have her wig installed as if it was done downtown at some dodgy street corner?

So-called playboy Zamani Mbatha clearly has some anger issues as the boy threw tantrums on the red carpet and tried to pick a fight with one of the photographers. Wena, you must chill and sit down. Nobody cares about your so-called cheating scandal anymore. This is Mzansi, we move on fast.

Also spotted at the event was Amanda du-Pont – rumour has it, you and your boy broke up. Tell us, is it true? Shwa does admire your adventurous and entrepreneurial spirit. You’re the definition of Pretty Girls Rock.

It was also great seeing Sana Mchunu, Busiswa, K.O, Shasha, Siyasanga Papu and Inno Morolong.

Big-ups to Connie Chiume who won the lifetime achievement award. You deserve all the glory, mama.

Jack Devnarain – we hope you had a word with Kodwa to help in your fight for better benefits for actors. Shwa admires your fighting spirit.

Katlego Danke – you looked stunning, and don’t worry about the rumours too much, honey.

Nomfundo Moh is who Shwa wants to be like in the next life – all that body positivity needs to rub off on Shwa so she can rock her curves too.

