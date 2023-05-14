Some alone time for Mbedu

The fast life of Sandton for hangout spots can be emotionally taxing sometimes. Our overachieving actress Thuso Mbedu, who has been flying our flag high in Hollywood, understands this too well.

Shwa was all smiles after seeing Thuso at a quiet sports bar in the West of Joburg this week where the boers who are the mainstay patrons of the place probably did not even know they were in the presence of greatness.

We do blame you Thuso, the fakeness in Sandton and the North sometimes puts unnecessary pressure on our stars who must appear in a certain manner.

Rock your tracksuits in peace and eat quality yet affordable meals wena girl, the descendants of Jan van Riebeeck can barely be bothered, they mind their own business.

