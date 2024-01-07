Somizi makes even death about himself

I guess it’s true what they say, that the older a person gets, the more they become a child by drawing attention to themselves.

Yes, Shwa is talking about Somizi Mhlongo. How childish has he been lately? He started by being at the forefront at Zahara’s funeral acting as if he was starring (this is not Sarafina my guy, it’s life!) to sending a text to himself after Mbongeni Ngema died.

From where Shwa is sitting, you are desperate for relevance, which is sad because umdala. Imagine making people’s deaths about you.

That is so weird. Have some shame, Somgaga. And that dizzy explanation you made? Only a fool would believe you.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content