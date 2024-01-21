Stars are found in the strangest places

Open auditions are a lovely concept but let’s be honest now, not everyone will be selected and just because your friends and family claim you have talent doesn’t really mean you do.

Actor Wiseman Mncube may have a point about auditionees being allowed to showcase whatever monologue they have prepared and things changing but let’s be honest, do you have the patience to sit through thousands of auditions that have no future.

But alas, stars are found in the strangest of places.

Maybe Black Brain Pictures will take the backlash in order to do better when it comes to hopefuls and not completely squash their dreams.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content