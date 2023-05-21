Talent, not followers, is important

Shwa would like to tell Clint Brink that he was spot on when he said actors today are chosen based on the number of followers they have on social media and not talent and skill.

Cos guys, have y’all even seen the standard of our actors today?

It is because of this that Shwa has found herself watching the decades-old Yizo Yizo series on Netflix.

Now, that was on-the-edge-of-your-seat kinda viewing.

