Tastic function at Mandela’s old house was a real pleasure

Tastic has been having so many functions over the past year, and honestly moi never imagined it was for a good cause until she attended their latest event a few weeks ago. Moi, who is not a fan of rice, had so much rice at that event, all thanks to the late Chef Lentswe, who cooked up a storm in the kitchen. Who would’ve thought that would be moi’s last meal cooked by the celebrity chef, RIP to the man. The thoughtful event took place at Nelson Mandela’s old house in Houghton, and it was a pleasure to see what the fuss about that house is all about.

A little birdie told Shwa it costs an arm and a leg to stay there just for one night. The host of the night was none other than former president Zuma’s young fiancé Nonkanyiso Laconco Conco. Baby girl is clearly raking in the money from The Real Housewives to Our perfect Wedding and hosting a few shows. She is glowing like crazy…Wow!

Shwa could not stop staring at her fake flat stomach. I mean it just looked so fake for moi’s liking. I think the doctor went a bit too much on that tummy mommy. If you gonna do lipo, at least let it be realistic and match your body. Baby girl literally looks like Big momma with an odd flat tummy.

The brand known for rice partnered with the legendary Thandiswa Mazwai for their education fund. Thandiswa looked like her usual down-to-earth yet elegant self and spoke about the importance of education.

Shwa also spotted new bride-to-be Kefilwe Mabote– or has she already tied the knot? Baby girl is clearly smitten with her new man, and we hope third time is really a charm this time. I just wish I could have been closer to see who the mystery man is.

Influencer Alphi Mkhwanazi dressed up as if he was going to a naija event. Boy, unfortunately they did not serve jollof rice to accommodate your theme. But anyways, keep entertaining people.

New songbird on the market Mandz Not Hot was also present, and funny enough, she’s a very reserved person. The things people make us believe on the socials will shock you.

Kuhle Adams was out there doing what she loves and looked ravishing. Moghel might just be the next queen B of the 2K’s generation.

Veteran Dj Oskido blessed the guests with some cool jams as they had dinner. Shwa sees he has embraced his alter ego Sis

Judy. But she sure is a funny gal. We love your comedic side.

