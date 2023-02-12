Subscriptions
The bed spreads and curtains that your ministers wore at SONA

By Sunday World
Lindiwe Zulu. / Gallo Images

Ah but Sona is not what it used to be, hey.

Shwa, bored as hell, sat through the tedious affair like many other South Africans on Thursday night.

Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi, Shwa is quite certain that you could have gone to some effort.


Aaron Motsoaledi. / Gallo Images

Mandla Mandela looked hideous in that blue Punjabi-looking outfit. The way it shaped his mkhaba made him look like he had a serious disability. Like wear your size – it won’t hurt.

Mandla Mandela

Television personality and former model Basetsana Kumalo showed up for the fashionistas and looked youthful in a Rubicon number. But is that the only designer you can afford, Miss Money Bags?

Basetsana Kumalo

Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka rocked a pink frock, which hugged her in all the right places. Simply elegant.

Kholeka Gcaleka

 

Kudos to deputy minister Nocawe Noncedo Mafu who rocked an olive green modern traditional local number.

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise looked like she was going to an oldies society. Did you perhaps not get the memo of the day, or do you just don’t care?

Mwa doesn’t even want to talk about ministers Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and Naledi Pandor’s outfits. Shwa was left speechless.

Also spotted on the not-so-exciting red carpet were Bernice Swarts, Mosiuoa Lekota, Lindiwe Zulu, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Alan Winde,
Bantu Holomisa, Bheki Cele, Joe Phaahla, Patricia de Lille, Fikile Mbalula and Zweli Mkhize, whose outfits looked like they were just pulled out of a pillow.

