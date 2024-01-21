Hot Mgosi

By Sunday World
UkhoziFM and Khuzani must be ashamed of themselves. As Shwashwi correctly named the latter KhuzaniFM, history is on our side.  

The biggest radio station in Africa this week exposed itself further when a Khuzani supporter won the title for casting the most votes for Khuzani’s Umjolo Lowo song which I don’t feel to be crowed Song of the Year.  

Clearly, only a fool cannot see that the biggest voter got the money from Khuzani.  

UkhoziFM management thinks its listeners were born yesterday. They will stop at nothing sticking with Khuzani, even at the expense of collapsing the whole station. Shameless! 

