The Honeymoon is much more than a chick flick

Yours in gossip headed out to the Joburg premiere of The Honeymoon, starring Minnie Dlamini, Tumi Morake and Kajal Bagwandeen.

For a second moi thought it was going to be yet another typical boring chick flick that’s overrated. But this was not the case. The movie is quite fun.

Anyways judging from the turnout of people who flocked to the event, you would swear the whole of Durban came up for the event; not sure why.

Hosting the red carpet was Nina Hastie – Shwa does not have much to say about her but reckons the job should not have been given to a comedian because, wow, she hogged the guests.

Shwa spotted couple Tshepi Vundla and JR, who seem to be out and everywhere these days.

But JR let Tshepi walk on the red carpet alone… Like what? My brother you’re a public figure, you need to be snapped together.

Minnie is really trying to get her life together and revert to her prime days when she was relevant. Remember when she was all the hype and debuted on Generations and got a lead role on The Wild? The role she plays kind of resonated with her because she has been vocal about how it helped her get through her divorce. I must say, though, her look was everything she ate and left no crumbs. Moi doesn’t understand why black Twitter has been saying she’s changed and downgraded after her marriage. Baby girl is in her sizzle era, rocking blonde hair and all. We love it for you, baby girl.

A lead on the movie, Bagwandeen, on the other hand, looked like a Bollywood star with that black number and red lipstick. You literally stole the show, baby girl. Unrecognisable, so wow.

Tumi, Shwa was not so sure about your lime curtain-looking dress because, what was that slit for on the side, mama?

Also seen at the premiere was comedian David Kau. Just a question, my brother… did you manage to sort out your financial issues with the bank or have you now moved to another home? It’s tough out here, especially with the interest rate having gone up again – Shwa understands your struggle too well.

Also spotted at the event was the noisy Unathi Nkayi. Wena , everyone is making radio moves and where are you?

Other guests present included Ayanda Nkayi, Mablerh, Yanga Chief, Buntu Petse and Karishma Ramdev.

