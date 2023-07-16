The Morning Show realises Motha’s dream

Shwa must give it to The Morning Show and Yusuf Stevens for making one of Musa Motha’s dreams come true. Motha, the paraplegic dancer who wowed the world on Britain’s Got Talent, has always wished to have an Audi, be in a helicopter and star in an action movie, and guess what, Motha has scored himself a red A3.

Must say the breakfast show has been really invested in this young man’s dream. And next week he gets to fly in a helicopter.

