Themba ‘Mshishi’ Zwane displays his sheer class on the pitch

Bafana Bafana international and Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Themba “Mshishi” Zwane is a world-class soccer player.

Shwa believes that his brilliant performance for South Africa in their second group game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) against Namibia last week was out of this world. Mshishi scored a brace as Bafana thumped the Brave Warriors of Namibia 4-0.

This performance even earned him the man-of-the-match gong. Looking at his display of sheer class on the pitch and the way he scored his goals, the 34-year-old Zwane ages like fine wine.

Shwa would love to see him bang in more of those goals at Afcon so that he can do his trademark “Drunken Master” celebration on the pitch.

Way to go Mshishi!

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content