Tired of Bester drama, it should be left for the movies

Guys, are y’all not tired of Thabo Bester and his shady girlfriend stories? Shwa sure is and will catch the rest of this

drama when it plays out on Netflix film or the likes. But I will only watch it if

Carlo Radebe can play Thabo – remember him as Duke from Backstage days. There hasn’t been a villain who has matched his standards.

Noluthando Meje as Nandipha – do you really think you have the gutsy persona to pull it off? You have balls to go on social media and proclaim you’re perfect for the part, but Shwa seriously doubts it.

We agree with Twitter streets that Sindi Dlathu will do Nandi justice. But still on Bester, can Dr Pashy tell us how she gave a stranger her entire identity document and passport. A well-educated person you call yourself – seems intelligence is not your strong point.

Until then Shwa refuses to read about these two criminals and focus on the

other problems that the country finds itself in.

