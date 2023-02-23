Trouble in paradise as pastor stabs wife in the back

Sakhile Masondo, a KwaZulu-Natal-based pastor, is accused of having a relationship outside of his marriage and organising a wedding without his wife’s knowledge.

This was revealed by his wife, Mvelwenhle Masondo, who took to her TikTok account to share the details around the dilemma.

Mvelwenhle said her husband is getting into isthembu (polygamy), saying she found out about the affair and traditional wedding on Facebook.

The lovebirds, who tied the knot in 2015, are said to have had troubles in their marriage that involve financial issues because the man was allegedly not working.

Mvelwenhle said she is still married in community of property with her husband and she can confirm that the second wedding with the other wife is not a prank.

“I received a wedding invitation like everyone else on Facebook, when I called my husband, he confirmed it and said he did not want me to find out that way.

“I saw a poster of the soon-to-be married lovers, but I still remain Mrs Masondo and the pastor’s wife, regardless of our marriage having issues. It came as a shock, please pray for me saints, because it is not easy at all,” she said.

In an interview with Ukhozi FM this week, Mvelwenhle said she is sexually frustrated because her husband allegedly deprives her of sex.

“I am a nurse professionally, so I knew that it was getting out of hand. I have taken care of him for five years and I was a laughing stock to my colleagues because I provided for him.

“He took pictures of his upcoming wedding wearing a suit I bought for him, because I paid for the food, clothes, cars and provided for our children,” she shared.

She further revealed that she was physically abused by the pastor.

“I lived a lie in my marriage. People around me did not know that I was getting physically abused by my husband. My mother knows that he stabbed me at some point, but I hid that from the church, because I was taught to respect my marriage and husband.”

