Two years in the making, Masked Singer SA finally graces our screens

Anele Mdoda’s baby The Masked Singer South Africa is finally on screen, after being in the works for about two years.

We love to see black girls winning in Mzansi and Mdoda is that girl. She was unmissable in her bright orange power suit at the exclusive première viewing event in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, at the weekend.

Someone needs to let Shwa know if the Hyde Park, Nu Metro cinema, is about to be the new IT place for screenings. Are there no other cinemas with reclining seats in Golliwood?

Poor ordinary moviegoers had to make their way through all the attendees who flocked to the passageway to enjoy their drinks after the screening.

Was the Southern Sun Hotel rooftop not available?

SABC head of local productions Lala Tuku… Shwa needs you to decide if you are in the business of making stars or yourself a star.

Shwa loves The River actor Galaletsang Koffman’s Pitori energy, almost had me calling you “Beautenizer die sterilise”’ (one of her favourite lines on the show), forgetting you are not in character.

To the choreographer, Miss Hilary, Shwa loves to see you working the room, all dressed in your xibelani. Hope you shared the link to your new music with those influential people.

On the topic of influential people, Randall Abrahams, vice-president of Primedia International, was looking very serious as he wandered through the crowd. Relax, Randall, this is not Idols.

Another person who needs a chill pill is Lerato Sengadi. Honey, leave the resting B face at home. This is a family show.

Sports players need to start investing in some good PR, because if you are going to be posing for pictures on the red carpet, can we know who you are?

Not all of us watch SuperSport.

Mamelodi Sundowns player Aubrey Modiba, Lions flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse, Orlando Pirates player Kermit Erasmus and Polokwane City’s Mpho Makola, were seen all cleaned up, posing away for the cameras. Different field gents, but kudos for trying with those outfits, but you guys need to let Shwa in if any of you are behind those masks.

Somizi Mhlongo chose the damp Cape Town weather over attending the screening. Guess when you ballin with gigs, you can miss a lousy first episode première.

Detective Sithelo Shozi made sure to put her best fashion foot forward, even enlisting the services of celebrity stylist Phupho Gumede. We hope his invoice has cleared. We wouldn’t want to hear any stories now, would we?

This is Shozi’s first TV gig, so of course she had to be overly dressed, no smart casual here. Mdoda didn’t even know how to stand next to you without messing the folds on the dress.

Show host Mpho Popps came through looking all dapper in his neck-clinching polo-neck…. about the only guy who can pull one off.

The comedian attended the screening with his daughter, who was among the very few children dressed as though they were going out. Parents, how can you slay the carpet, but your children are not? Make it make sense.

Why was Skhumba and J’Something not at the event? Were they too busy with their other gigs, or what?

Shwa was really looking forward to seeing some eye candy, Mr Micasa.

