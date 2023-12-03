Tyla is flying SA’s flag high

Shwa appreciates how South Africans in the entertainment industry always make it a point they fly Mzansi’s flag high. And this time around it’s my girl Tyla. She is in New York City and living her dream of being a superstar. Not everyone gets to sit with Jennifer Hudson to teach them how to dance. Her song Water is big on TV, radio, and social media. It broke into the top 10 of the Billboard 100 lists. Oh, how proud we are of you, nana. Shwa may not be able to partake on the Water challenge because my bones are old and I am stiff, but we see you. Are you going to come home for Christmas, though? I am sure you miss mogodu.

Also, you need to cross over to the new year in the south. Ahh.