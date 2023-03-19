Ultra SA great, but I won’t fit in with Ama2000s

Ultra South Africa, held at the Nasrec Expo Centre, was the perfect place last Saturday.

It ended on a sad note though with the death of Costa Titch, who collapsed twice on stage. Shwa is still trying to process the sudden death as I spoke to him minutes before his performance. May his soul forever rest in peace. Shwa will keep dancing to your fab Nkalakatha remix with the late Riky Rick and the late AKA.

This year has really stolen too much from us.

Shwa arrived at the venue too early. But it gave us time to scout the weird outfit combinations. Girl who came out rocking the highest of heels, did I miss the memo? And those dresses that looked like a night club ball. Weirdos!

Inside the centre was worse. All I saw were girls with no pants, literally walking in underwear and boys with no t-shirts flexing muscles that they don’t have. Shwa realised at this moment that she’ll never fit in with Ama2000s.

Entertainment was top notch. Zakes Bantwini, our very own Mr Grammy, lit the entire musical festival up with his set. Moi loves this guy …. But he seems to act all high and mighty to interact with us plebs. What a letdown.

Looking at the storm room stage set time, Moi noticed that Focalistic went on stage just before DBN Gogo. Rumour has it they recently broke up and Moi expected some drama … but the alleged ex-couple maintained professionalism. Hauw! Are you two still in love? No drama? Really!… Moi thinks the pair is still seeing each other!

One question 2wo Bunnies, when will you reveal your identities? Moi thinks that you are talented, but why are you hiding… hmm.

Kooldrink, with his plaits and matching red and white hopscotch two piece, brought the dance to the floor. His set was blazing.

Lelo, what’s good? What a gent. He kept his dress code simple and boring and pushed a lovely set that came with throwbacks and some gqom hits.

Musa Keys was on another level – he had the audience in a trance with his magical set. But that outfit bru? Looks like you quickly grabbed foil to put an outfit together.

Uncle Waffles looked like she killed an animal and stole its feathers just to cover her important body parts. Why settle to be uncomfortable? Shwa watched as you pulled that feather-looking skirt down. The G-string would have been better, nana.

Stoffela, did you steal that outfit from your little sister’s cupboard? Honey child, everything looked like it was two sizes too small for you. The pressures of being a newbie in the industry…Shem!

Timmy Trumpet, Moi loved your performance. The darling Timmy had the crowd sing along Talking to the mooooooon from the top of their lungs. Serenaded is an understatement, the secret is in that trumpet. But why did you get undressed on stage, ugh!

Moi looks forward to Ultra SA24.

Lastly, all the thirsty men best stay at home next time. Women want to party without being bothered!

