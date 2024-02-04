We don’t have to know about your two-minute noodles mjolo

Shwa does not sit on good news, congratulations to Innocentia Manchidi, better known as Rendani from the soapie Muvhango. My friends in the industry told me that the actress and her husband Mpho are baking and will be welcoming their first bundle of joy soon. How cute? That is why she is away on the show. Moi loves that the love birds have managed to keep their relationship off social media despite the lady working in the limelight. I hope that is a lesson to the influencers and celeb wannabes. The nation does not have to know about your two minutes mjolo. Otherwise, you’re still going to be stuck with a broke man who posed as a rich businessman in Dubai.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content