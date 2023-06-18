Wee hour basketball shows the sport has a big following in SA

Shwa was in a sporty girl vibe and headed out to the NBA finals Game 4 between Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat as the game happened in real time after hours on Friday… technically Saturday early morning.

It was quite a different, yet refreshing experience to be part of those who were invited to a watch party in the wee hours.

I never knew that South Africans were really invested in basketball, because, boy, was it packed with super fans who all came out wearing their slickest wear.

Perhaps Minister of Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa should give South African basketball a smallanyana budget.

The hosts of the night were Bontle Modiselle and Tshego Koke.

Bontle, is there any song you cannot dance to?

Friends who work hard really inspire Shwa. I mean, Cassper Nyovest’s bestie, Carpo, is really securing the bag. He was out there interviewing guests on their experience during the game.

Murdah Bongz, Shwa just wants to wish you a belated birthday. You’re really a workaholic for even working on your big day and dividing yourself between work and family. Anyway, the celebration looked very dope I wish you had invited me.

Kayotic really gave a chaotic set, which sent the crowd into a frenzy and K.O made sure to bring the drip while he performed. Shwa really hopes that you bag this BET after being snubbed by the Metros.

Ntobeko Sishi, please do drop Shwa a DM and tell her more about your music career. Also, are we not going to be seeing you on the small screens anytime soon?

Mbalenhle Mavimbela and Linda Mtoba also came through to the watch party and they looked super fine.

Mtoba, you look so beautiful in person, love your beautiful aura and respect for other people, most celebrities are super rude.

The mission for the Denver Nuggets was clear: and that was to come to Miami, get two wins and head back home with a chance to finally become NBA champions.

Shwa also spotted Robot Boii, Naledi M, Zamani Mbatha, Cassper Nyovest and Lerai Rakoditsoe.

