Yet another Housewives

Is it true that former Miss SA Amy Kleinhans will be housewife on the new Real Housewives Van Die Wynlande? Remember her?

All that stands out for Shwa was that she was once accused of stealing lipstick. She was the first woman of colour to win the title in 1992 – just as SA was entering a new era. But on the whole housewives vibes, isn’t there enough of these crappy shows already? Surely we don’t need more.

