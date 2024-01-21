Zizi Kodwa wenzani, you wanna be the next Bafana Bafana coach

South African politicians just don’t want to listen. Why was Zizi Kodwa inside the Bafana Bafana dressing room dishing out tactics and giving a lukewarm motivational speech after their loss to Mali?

Yes, we get that he is the minister of sports, but he is just that, a minister! He can’t now be going inside changing rooms and addressing players. For what? For social media content and vibes?

No, chief, the honourable member should be called to order and stop doing that, as if Bafana don’t have a coach or something.

Poor madala Hugo Broos was standing there with his head down probably thinking to himself “what gibberish is this”?

As for Bafana Bafana players, the least said the better. They continue to disappoint. Enough is enough! You bunch of…

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content