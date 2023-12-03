Zondo should stick to his cases

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo needs to sit down, relax, and stop accepting every request for a TV interview. You’re a judge and should stick to sitting in court and writing judgments. He must stop his latest tendency of giving unnecessary media interviews with TV stations and attacking politicians fingered in allegations of corruption by indirectly calling on law enforcement agencies to act against them. It is not his space to comment on active political issues. It undermines judicial impartiality. Just last week he virtually appeared on a TV interview and told the news presenter that one day he will do the interview in studio. Attention seeker!

Zondo’s job is to listen to cases presented before him, adjudicate them, and reach a judgment.

Case Closed!