House DJ Rabs Vhafuwi is back with new music

Award Winning House DJ Rabs Vhafuwi is back with another majestic offering titled Honest. The latest release features vocal contributions by Kaylow, P. Postman, and Aliekeys.

The DJ, who has become famously known for his music production skills, is no stranger to creating memorable songs that are celebrated for the longest time.

Honest carries a positive message about life. True to his musical skills, Rabs Vhafuwi offers a song that is able to invoke emotions.

Talking about the song, Rabs Vhafuwi said: “This is a good song to jam to at any given time of the day, it is not only inspirational, it also carries all the right elements for a tribal house jam,” said Vhafuwi.

