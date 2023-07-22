I am not a prostitute, rebuts Prophetess Thuli

Televangelist and motivational speaker Enoch Phiri’s newfound love Thuli Nkosazana Shenxane has broken her silence after being labeled a prostitute.

This comes after the popular Christian commentator Solomon Izang Ashoms released a video claiming that Shenxane was a female charlatan under the title, “The rise of prostitute Prophetess… Prophetess Thuli”.

Shenxane told Sunday World that she did not mind any name-shame or labelling coming from Ashoms, stating that he had always been after Phiri and found an opportunity to dig up false information once her name came into the picture.

She said she had only been married once, and admitted to having other relationships that she had thought would work out before meeting Phiri.

“Pastor Phiri and I have been talking for a long time. He messaged me on Facebook, commenting on one of my stories, and that is where I would say our relationship stems from, but the talks that I have had five partners since the COVID-19 outbreak and that Pastor Phiri snatched me from another man – they are totally untrue.

“Solomon has been chasing Pastor Phiri for a long time and he has also been quiet because he knows that I am not the one Solomon is after. I am sort of a bridge to hurt Pastor Phiri’s heart but I am happy that my partner has been focused on me being okay than actually entertaining this notorious being, who is out here tarnishing images and trying by all means to break people,” she said.

Shenxane highlighted that she was a simple girl raised in the small town Toekomsrus in Randfontein, west of Johannesburg, trying to run her business and ministry, Seed of a Woman. She said Ashoms was judging her for makeup and artificial nails and hair, which she considers a happy part of herself.

“I am not doing all these things to please men as he suggests, I am very much happy with myself. I am doing it because that is the business I am in, and in all honesty, if it was not for my calling, I believe I would have been a model because that is what I love.

“I was Miss Rosebank College in my time and I wanted to pursue it but I had to accept that there are certain things I should halt to respect my calling but I never knew that I cannot be in the beauty business and actually have makeup on my face. Because of that, I am a slay queen? It can’t be,” said Shenxane.

She said regardless of what was being shared on social media, they were a happy couple they had shared every single detail about themselves when they got into the relationship in June last year.

Ashoms claimed that Shexane had had more than five partners in different provinces including Gauteng, North West, Limpopo and Free State amongst others.

“There is a rise of these women charlatans, who call themselves prophetess. What audacity! What authority do you have to Christine yourself? To present yourself as a prophetess when all you are is a hypocrite? Jumping from one man to another with no fear of God but wish for a good life,” said Ashoms in a reveal-it-all video on Solomon’s Temple.

