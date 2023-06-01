I was protecting Nathi, says Vusi Nova of the airport ‘clash’

Award-winning musician Vusi Nova says his entourage caused a commotion at the King Phalo Airport on Saturday to protect fellow muso Nathi Mankayi.

Vusi Nova, born Vusimusi Nongxa, denied that he was fighting with the Nomvula hitmaker over a sponsored car at the East London airport pick-up area, stating that his management team clashed with officials from the car company because they wanted to remove Mankayi from the vehicle he was already seated in.

Sunday World on Wednesday that the musicians allegedly put on a show for onlookers when they hurled insults at each other after Vusi Nova declined to travel with Mankayi in the same car ahead of a musical event in East London.

However, Vusi Nova said the altercation was not between him and Mankayi, but had involved his management team and the officials from the car company.

“I don’t even think it is a story, people are just exaggerating because Nathi and I barely even spoke,” he said.

“It was my manager who spoke to the people from the car company to say it was not professional for them to remove another artist from the car and put me in.”

He also denied that he refused to use a small car provided to him and his team, stating that he is filming a reality TV show and had made provisions and hired a car for his team.

“We had a car waiting for us at Avis because I travelled with a big team, as I am filming my reality television show.”

Vusi Nova and Mankayi were among the headliners at Umhlobo Wenene FM’s Impolo Yabahlobo (a relaxation of friends) family day event.

An eyewitness told Sunday World this week that security had to intervene before a heated exchange became physical between the two mega stars at the airport.

“The main issue was that Vusi was traveling with a lot of people and there was another smaller car made available for him, but he refused and asked for the car Nathi was already in, insisting that Nathi get out of the Fortuner and take the small car,” the onlooker said.

Vusi Nova added that he saw Mankayi at the event, saying they spoke and cleared out their differences about the airport saga.

“We spoke about what happened and cleared the air. We are cool,” he said.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.