‘I’m not strict, I just protect my family’ – reality TV star Pinky Bala

Reality TV star Pinky Bala asserts that while The Bala Family reality show helped to bring the family back together, her character was exaggerated in some instances.

One of the four Bala siblings profiled in the show together with the matriarch and stepfather Jafta, Pinky said she naturally had to step up to her family while their mother’s presence was not effective in their lives growing up. This has resulted in her developing a motherly relationship with her siblings, saying she has always availed herself when her brothers were in need.

The big sister said she admits to being firm at times, especially in this new season of The Bala Family – but she said this was only because the family was coming together after a long time, and she was instrumental in helping the process.

“The idea of having our family show struck me as an opportunity to once again enjoy a round table [discussion] and I knew that the first reaction would be that our mother was not really there for us at some point. So I knew that I would need to put on my big sister shoes.

“We have had a lot of issues before the show and I understood that not all matters should be discussed around the table for each other’s protection. There are things I cannot discuss with Zwai because I’m protecting the other, and we cannot be discussing what Phelo is going through around the table where he would feel judged.

“So, when I step up, I would feel that it appears exaggerated on the screens because producers sometimes don’t give full and clear background on why I said certain things or why I reacted in a certain way.

“We should be given a chance to fix certain things that happen, because I would watch the show and wonder ‘when did I say that, in that manner’? But then realise that background was not fully explained,” she said.

Pinky said she understood that the enemy of the whole season was time, because not every good thing could be featured, as a season has limited time.

She said the show could have simultaneously highlighted her strength in using communication to bring the family together instead of being portrayed as a strict character. But she understands that her role and character would unfold in the upcoming seasons, which she hopes for.

“I was around 14-years-old when I had real conversations with my mother but I should say that it was beautiful for me to be with my family with all our children. I was reminded once again that not only are we a musical family, we are one big family that has challenges as any other [family] but we love each other so much,” said the Bala sister.

