I’m ready to perform, please book me for festive gigs – L’vovo

Once the undisputed king of gqom with hit songs such as Resista, kwaito star L’vovo Derrango seems to be struggling and is pleading with event organisers for bookings.

Born Thokozani Ndlovu, L’vovo posted a video clip asking music promoters and event organisers to book him for gigs this festive season.

The Simkantshubomvu hitmaker has experienced unfortunate episodes in the past few years. In May 2022, the kwaito legend survived a head-on car accident.

He was also admitted to the hospital after he suffered a mild stroke and has not performed in the past 12 months.

Last month, L’vovo released a song featuring another kwaito star Professor titled Yebo Phela.

I’m ready to perform again

Speaking to Sunday World this week, the Newcastle-born musician said the road to full recovery was long and frustrating.

“I haven’t taken to the stage since December [2022]. This year during the Durban July [horseracing event], I had to pull out from performing due to doctor’s orders,” he said.

“So, I now thought it is fair for me to let the organisers and promoters know that I’m ready to perform again.”

L’vovo said getting bookings for gigs would assist him explore other avenues in the arts industry.

“Taking on the stage will prepare me to get ready to go back to acting, as I was progressively getting used to it.”

People want me back

The musician was featured in Mzansi’s most popular soapie Uzalo since 2015.

Few months ago, he hosted a Road to Recovering walk, where the participants walked from his home town in Newcastle to Durban to raise funds for his medical bill.

The event also raised awareness about strokes.

“Please book me in your establishments. I was just letting them [event organisers] know that we have songs out,” he said.

“If you look at my social media platforms, this announcement made people to open up. They are happy with what I said and they want me to be booked for gigs.”

