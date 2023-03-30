Celebrity News

Influencer Thuli Phongolo purchases house for herself

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Thuli Phongolo has thanked her loved ones for the support and encouragement she needed to take the big step. / Instagram

Media personality and actress Thuli Phongolo is now a title deed owner after she purchased a new home.

Phongolo, who is also a DJ, took to social media to share a picture of her new home.

The influencer said she holds back a lot when it comes to celebrating and truly showing gratitude for her accomplishments.


She said this is because she wonders a lot in her head and getting a home was once just an idea, but it has since become a reality.

“Thank you, GOD, my ancestors, and my loved ones for all the support and encouragement I needed to take this step. Ngiyabonga [thank you],” she wrote.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. 

Author

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.