Influencer Thuli Phongolo purchases house for herself

Media personality and actress Thuli Phongolo is now a title deed owner after she purchased a new home.

Phongolo, who is also a DJ, took to social media to share a picture of her new home.

The influencer said she holds back a lot when it comes to celebrating and truly showing gratitude for her accomplishments.

She said this is because she wonders a lot in her head and getting a home was once just an idea, but it has since become a reality.

“Thank you, GOD, my ancestors, and my loved ones for all the support and encouragement I needed to take this step. Ngiyabonga [thank you],” she wrote.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author