Inside Bishop Makamu’s ‘expensive’ vacation in Dubai

Bishop Israel Makamu of Endless Hope Bible Church has put the clerical collar shirts aside and opted to live large in Dubai.

The host of Rea Tsotella, a confrontational conflict-resolution reality TV talkshow with emphasis on sensational topical issues, flew out of the country with his wife to an island in Dubai, a city in United Arab Emirates known for luxury shopping, ultra-modern architecture and a lively nightlife scene.

Taking to social media, Makamu shared that he has been his wife’s photographer since the lovebirds arrived in Dubai for a vacation.

“When we left home, she told me that ‘you will also be my camera man’. I accepted and prepared [myself] for the challenge. I am doing the best I can,” he captioned a picture holding a camera.

In another Instagram snap, the bishop jokingly asks if it is true that South Africa has upgraded its banknotes.

“Is it true that South African money has changed? Manje senze njani ngale besize nayo e-Asia [What are we going to do with the money we brought with to Asia]?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bishop Makamu (@bishop_makamu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bishop Makamu (@bishop_makamu)

Deep London making waves with new hit Hamba Wena

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.