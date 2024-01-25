Inside Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy son’s christening

Local DJ, TV personality, and radio host Lamiez Holworthy and her husband Khuli Chana hosted a christening event for their son over the weekend.

Special moments

The DJ and the motswako rapper, real name Khulane Morule, welcomed their son, Leano-Laone Zion Morule, last year. Since then, they have constantly shared their excitement about being parents.

Taking to social media, Lamiez and Khuli shared snaps and videos of their celebration, which was attended by friends and family.

“And as for us? We will raise our son on faith and never fear. We had the privilege of celebrating the blessing that is Leano-Laone Zion Morule. And we were surrounded by so much love. Our friends and family are top-tier,” she wrote.

Sello “Chicco” Twala controversy In another post on her social media account, Lamiez and Khuli were pictured with legendary record producer Sello “Chicco” Twala. This led to speculation from fans asking whether the couple was related to Twala. According to reports by Zimoja, Twala told the publication that Lamiez is his daughter, but he would not get into much detail. Twala refused to comment any further. He stated that he preferred not to talk about his children in the media, and intended to keep it that way.

Lamiez’s mother, Imelda Klow, who is also her manager, did not take kindly to the rumour. She told the publication: “You are now tapping into my intimate business.” The DJ’s mother and Twala allegedly met when they were both young, through a mutual friend. Chicco and Lamiez are said to have both made a conscious decision not to reveal this to the media to avoid “talks”. This is especially because they are both in the same industry.

