Is Shekhinah headed for end of the road at Sony Music?

Singer and songwriter Shekhinah Thandi Donnell has suggested that she is unhappy at her current record label Sony Music Entertainment.

The former Idols South Africa contestant hinted at this after R&B singer Nanette Sphesihle Mbili said she was happy to be free from Universal Music Group, which she was initially signed under.

Nanette once shared that she posted a snippet of a song that was on her album on Twitter and a media consultant retweeted it.

A few days later, she sent her a DM saying some individuals want to chat with her to work for Universal.

She left the record label earlier this year, but the reasons for her departure are not known.

Another artist who has been vocal about not being happy at his former record label is Prince Kaybee, who shared last week that he was finally free from Universal.

The DJ and producer said he was happy to have cut ties with the record label after eight years.

