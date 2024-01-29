It feels heavy as the day we lost him – DJ Zinhle on AKA’s birthday

Well-known DJ and businesswoman Zinhle Jiyane has opened up about the difficult circumstances she found herself in, having to support her daughter Kairo prior to the birthday of her late father, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.

She posted on Instagram that, although it is too soon, as a mother, she wants Kairo to recover and celebrate her dad.

“Today feels as heavy as the day we lost him. God, give us strength. Happy heavenly birthday, Kiernan,” she wrote on Sunday.

“Today is going to be a tough day. Keep Lynn Forbes and Tony Forbes in your prayers.”

According to DJ Zinhle, the past year has been a rollercoaster. She said that she holds her breath every day in the hopes that her daughter is okay.

“I feel helpless because I can’t help my child deal with the pain,” she wrote.

Supportive husband and family

The DJ, who recently celebrated 20 years in the music industry, thanked her husband and fellow artist Bongani Mohosana, fondly known as Murda, for holding them close and protecting them.

She said Mohosana has put his pride aside for the wellbeing of his family.

“My prayer is that we never fail Kairo and that we always allow love and kindness to flow into her life, so she never feels lost without Kiernan.

“I know that will take time, but I trust God. It might not be now, but God knows you’ve put pride aside for your family, and I am grateful for you.

“Imagine if I were dealing with a child who lost her dad alone, but instead we have each other. Family is love. Family is us.”

AKA birthday and death

The multi-award-winning rapper would have turned 36 on Sunday. To mark his first birthday following his death, his family and friends paid a visit to his grave.

AKA was fatally shot in February 2023 outside a Florida Road restaurant in Durban. On the evening of his death, he had been scheduled to perform in the city.

Police Minister Bheki Cele stated in September that detectives were getting close to solving the double murder of AKA and his friend Tebello Motsoane, who also perished on the night.

Happy birthday Kiernan 🎂we miss you bro 🕊️ they’ll never be another ❤️ pic.twitter.com/c8vRg9X6Cf — 16V (@L_Tido) January 28, 2024

