‘It was an out-of-body experience watching the show’ – Radebe

Senzokuhle Senzo Radebe, who plays the role of King Senzangakhona on the new TV series Shaka iLembe, says it was an out-of-body experience watching the first episode of the series on Sunday.

Speaking to Sunday World on Monday, Radebe said the reception that the show got on social media was beautiful.

“We were all so nervous, and the way things happened exceeded our expectations. As an actor in the show, it was an out-of-body experience watching the show. What happens next is going to exceed viewers’ expectations. It is not what they are expecting, especially with Nandi, Shaka, and my character,” said Radebe.

Radebe said playing such an important role has been nothing but an honour to embody such a powerful monarch. He said viewers are in for a treat because the series is educational and entertaining.

“One thing about King Senzangakhona is that he really loved beautiful women. He is such a peculiar ruler. I really loved playing him and all I can say is that there’s nothing like this production,” he said.

