‘It was not the first time the car was taken from me’ – Londie London

Media personality and reality star Londiwe Siphiwokuhle Zulu, popularly known as Londie London, was the latest guest on L-Tido’s podcast opening up about her marriage, business, being tracked by her ex-husband, and her financial woes.

Londie, who is also a singer, spoke about her music journey and her being signed under the infamous record label Ambitious Records.

“I had a good experience at Ambitious, the only thing is that you can’t choose when you want to drop or what you drop. So when you’re with any label you can’t do as you please. When I left the label I knew I needed to grow,” she said.

She further explained that she got into reality television because she was in that space and ticked all the boxes for the requirements of the show.

“I had a good time on the show but it was very time-consuming. Shooting was great but watching it was not so good, because of social media.”

Londie shared that she met her ex-fiance’ after he booked her for his birthday celebration and the two started dating about two months after the event.

“He used to call me every day. His support and consistency were what made me fall in love with him. For me his support topped everything and that’s how he locked me in.”

After their on-and-off relationship, they eventually got engaged but things took a turn for the worst when her ex fiance’ changed plans.

“It got to a point where the relationship was very dark and I had the plans alone. The relationship did not end because of another woman, it was because we didn’t see eye to eye. I feel like he switched up on me and lied to me.”

She clarified the car issue (BMWx6) which her ex-fiance gave to her. She said there were certain rules and regulations that came with it.

“We were not together and you cannot want an update on where I am when you don’t check up on the kids. I was at a Remy Martin event and I walked out and the car was not there, it was not the first time that the car was taken from me.”

Londie added that her ex is physically not there to support the kids, he does what he wants in terms of the kids, and said she will not take the legal route.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.