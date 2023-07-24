Jamie Foxx grateful to be alive, thanks fans after health scare

American actor and comedian Jamie Foxx has thanked fans for support after he was hospitalized following a “medical complication” while on set a few months ago.

Foxx, born Eric Marlon Bishop, had been shooting a film titled Back in Action with Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz in Atlanta.

The 55-year-old Hollywood star recently took to Instagram to share a video update and revealed that while recovering, there was a time when he did not know if he was going to make it through.

“I want to say thank you to everybody that has been praying and sending messages. I went through something that I never thought I would go through, I didn’t want anybody to see me like that,” said Foxx.

He said his sister and daughter Corinne Foxx both saved his life, adding that he is grateful to them for protecting and being there for him through it all.

“By being quiet things got out of hand [and] some said I was blind, paralyzed, but as you can see I’m not blind, but I did go to hell and back,” he wrote.

“If you see me bursting into tears, it is because it has been tough and I was sick. I want you to remember me for the jokes that I crack, the movies I made and I’m still making, and my music.”

“Thank you a billion to everybody. [It has] been a long road but all the prayers, great people and God got me through.”

