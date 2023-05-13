Jamie Foxx is not dying, he’s home recuperating

Oscar-winning US actor Jamie Foxx is, according to his daughter, Connie Foxx, out of hospital and recuperating from his unspecified medical emergency which he was hospitalised for.

On Friday, his daughter, said in an Instagram story that her dad had been out of hospital for weeks.

The 55-year-old Foxx was reportedly rushed to a medical facility in the state of Georgia in April, when he was filming a Netflix movie.

No details on his medical condition were divulged, leading to some speculation that the Django Unchained star could be deteriorating. Reports this week stated that the actor’s family were preparing for the worst.

But Corinne Foxx dispelled the rumors saying: “Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!.”

Speaking to media, Foxx’s publicist also confirmed the news without providing further detail.

Foxx, an actor, comedian and Grammy-winning singer, won an Academy Award in 2005 for the Ray Charles musical biopic Ray, and was also Oscar-nominated for Collateral that same year.

He was recently filming Back in Action, co-starring Cameron Diaz, in Georgia.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.