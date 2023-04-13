Jamie Foxx recovering in hospital after medical complication

American actor, comedian and singer Jamie Foxx is recovering in hospital after he had a medical complication while on set.

Foxx, born Eric Marlon Bishop, is currently shooting a film called Back in Action with Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz in Atlanta. It’s not clear when he will return to the set.

On Wednesday, his daughter Corinne Foxx shared a statement on behalf of the family on social media giving an update his health condition.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday, (April 11). Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,” read the statement.

The 55-year-old won an Academy Awards for his role as Ray Charles in the 2004 film titled Ray.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author