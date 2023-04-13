JoJo Robinson apologises for her behaviour on ‘RHOD’

Real Housewives of Durban reality star Jojo Robinson has come forward to apologise for her behaviour on the show.

Robinson took to her Instagram stories to share that she will never do the show again after she discovered that some ladies were laughing at a serious matter regarding her husband.

She then apologised to young girls who are meant to be inspired or learn what friendship should be about from the show. She said toxic behaviour is not normal and as ladies they had a platform to inspire but have instead displayed hate and fighting amongst one another.

“I am personally sorry for anything I’ve done to add to the toxic behaviour in this show. I was bullied in school and here I am watching similar things happening again on national television for the whole country to see,” she wrote.

She further explained that in school she had people telling the one friend she had not to be friends with her.

“Me running away crying because this is a past trauma I dealt with, and I’m reliving it as an adult. I have no more words I’m just hurt and I’m tired of it,” she added.

