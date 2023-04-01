J’Something and wife’s love language is food … and music

Musician J’Something, the lead singer of house music group Mi Casa, says family life is amazing, and that they are all so happy and healthy enjoying life one day at a time. He calls food and music the love language that keeps the passion with wife Cordelia Godi alive.

Speaking to Sunday World, J’Something, real name born Joao da Fonseca, shared that he and his wife will be sharing their food storyin a new book titled For You My Love.

“We have never really shared anything about us other than what people see. We are going to take it a step further and share the food story on television, book, digital, and the experience,” he said.

His new establishment, Artistry, situated in Sandton, was inspired by a dream to bring together food and entertainment in an interesting and authentic way.

“My mom owned a restaurant for 18 years and my dad did food and beverage his entire life. I guess growing up in that world and the food journey that I’ve been on inspired me to create something bigger than me and a restaurant.”

He also said Mi Casa is busy working on a project scheduled for release in 2024, but the group will be releasing a couple of songs in 2023 as a build-up to the big day.

“On my personal side, I released a song that I did not think would get so much love, and never thought would trend on TikTok,” he said.

J’Something is currently on set for a new music show on television, which he cannot reveal at the moment, but thinks it will be massive.

He shared: “My personal love language is music, it is where I channel most of my emotions and feelings. It is the one thing that makes me the happiest in this world.

“Family life is amazing, we are all so happy and healthy enjoying life, one day at a time.”

