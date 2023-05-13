Jub Jub makes a return to ‘Uyajola 99’

Popular presenter Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohaye is back on the set of Moja Love show, Uyajola 99.

He is currently filming the new season of the show which is set to preview in July.

This after the star was allegedly fired and dragged his employer to court demanding R100-million in damages in March.

Sunday World understands that the broadcaster and the television presenter decided to bury the hatchet in a move which will please viewers of Uyajola 99 who made it known that Jub Jub was their only preferred host for the channel’s number one show.

Head of Moja TV Channels, Bokani Moyo, confirmed that the rapper is back on set.

“Jub Jub returned as soon as filming started,” she said.

Despite the pending lawsuit brought by Jub Jub against the channel, Moyo insisted that the star was not fired, but was on a production break.

“Remember productions go on a break and once they return, the talent is contracted again, depending on a number factors determined by the channel’s management,” she said.

“Jub Jub never left. Uyajola was on a break and now that we have started filming, he is working again. As mentioned earlier, productions go on a break and when they start shooting again, the presenter takes their place again,” she said.

Moyo could not be drawn into commenting on the lawsuit, stating that the matter is private.

“The matter is between employer and employee therefore we cannot divulge details of that,” she said.

Uyajola 99, a show formatted around US hit show Cheaters, is the country’s most watched television show on pay tv.

Moyo said Moja Love takes viewers seriously and heard their concerns about the show.

“Moja LOVE has the best interest of the viewers we serve and we take their feedback seriously. Jub Jub has always been the viewer’s firm favourite on this show,” she said.

In February Sunday World reported that a senior source at the channel had revealed that Jub Jub was allegedly fired because he had failed to resolve a messy public dispute with his former business partner, Keabetswe Mokoena.

The channel withheld the presenter’s salary for the month of January as punishment, but a hostile Jub Jub retaliated by dragging the channel to the Johannesburg high court to sue for damages including his salary and last year’s bonuses amounting to R100-million.

Jub Jub was not immediately available to comment. His lawyer Ntsako Baloyi did not reply to a request for a reply by the time publishing.

